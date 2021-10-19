CLINTON — Two Clinton residents have been arrested in connection with the theft of about $4,000 worth of tools.
Christopher A. Teske, 37, of Clinton, is charged with two counts of second-degree theft, a Class D felony; one count of possession of a controlled substance, third offense, a Class D felony; and one count of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, a Class D felony.
Casondra L. Eldrenkamp, 41, of Clinton, is charged with one count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony; and one count of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, a Class D felony.
According to a press release, a construction company from the Quad-Cities on Oct. 15 reported a burglary to a construction trailer at Lock and Dam 13, with an estimated $4,000 worth of tools stolen.
The release states the Clinton Police Department on Oct. 17 conducted a controlled purchase of the stolen tools. Two suspects delivered the stolen property to an undercover officer, the release says.
Clinton police announced the arrests Tuesday. The arrests were made with the assistance of the Blackhawk Area Task Force.
