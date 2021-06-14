DEWITT — Two 1-year-old boys were transported by ambulance to Genesis hospital in DeWitt on Sunday following a midday single-vehicle accident.
June A. McWilliams, 63, of Lynn Center, Illinois was driving a 2012 Volvo T5 sedan north on U.S. 61 near mile marker 135 about 1:30 p.m. when she fell asleep, a report from the Clinton County Sheriff's Department says.
The vehicle entered the median of the highway, struck and damaged a culvert, crossed the southbound lanes of traffic and stopped in a ditch.
McWilliams and two passengers, Luka Lewis Clark and Loki Lewis Clark of Lawcantis County, Colorado, were transported by Medic Ambulance to Genesis DeWitt for possible injuries.
Luka and Loki Clark, both 1, were riding in the the back seat of the car in forward-facing child safety seats at the time of the accident, the sheriff's report says.
Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $10,000. McWilliams was charged with failure to maintain control.
