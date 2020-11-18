CLINTON — Starting Thursday, Nov. 19, the Clinton MTA will change the operating hours for the Hill Line and Branch routes.
The routes will be similar to the summer route schedule and will be as follows:
- The Branch route will begin at 6 a.m., and the Hill Line route will begin at 8 a.m., alternating every other half hour with the Branch route until 4:30 p.m., and the Branch route will end at 6 p.m.
These routes are scheduled to return back to the normal schedule on Dec. 7.
For route information, call the MTA at (563) 242-3721.
