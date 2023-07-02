CLINTON — Two intersections will be closed to through traffic due to upcoming road work on South 18th Street and College Avenue.
Those intersections are Eighth Avenue South and 18th Street, and College Avenue and South Bluff Boulevard.
There will be barricades; the streets will remain open to local traffic only. There will be flaggers but expect delays in accessing the area.
The work is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 5, and take approximately five days to complete.
