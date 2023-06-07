CLINTON — Two Clinton residents have been recognized with 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Awards from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg.
Barb Jacobsen has been honored with a Length of Service Award in the individual winners category for her 25 years of volunteer service with Make-A-Wish Iowa, while David Layton has been honored in the Individual Award category. He serves on the Iowa Commission on Volunteer Service, which oversees the federal funding of AmeriCorps programs in Iowa and promotes volunteerism, community service, and all volunteer community activities in Iowa.
American Legion Post 273 in Bellevue and the Bellevue Community Schools were honored in the Length of Service - Group Winners category. Both organizations have logged 30 years of service.
Coordinated by Volunteer Iowa, the Governor's Volunteer Award program provides a way for Iowa nonprofits, charitable organizations, and government entities to honor their volunteers with a prestigious, state-level award.
More than 600 awards are being presented this year during five ceremonies across Iowa. It is estimated that more than 150 communities in Iowa were served by this year’s honorees.
Volunteer Iowa and its partner agencies work with organizations and individuals on three main fronts. The first is to help agencies develop quality programs that use service as a strategy to fulfill their missions and address Iowa’s greatest areas of need. The second is to help engage Iowans in their communities by promoting service and expanding the volunteer base. Finally, the third area of work is to connect individuals with appropriate service opportunities by building the volunteer infrastructure.
More information is available at volunteeriowa.org.
