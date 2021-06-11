BETTENDORF — Two Clinton students are among those awarded scholarships by the Ascentra Scholarship Program for 2021. Ten area students and members of the credit union will receive $1,000 each to help get one step closer to achieving their academic goals, Ascentra said in a press release this week. Adriana Gonzales and Tia Desvignes of Clinton were two of five winners of scholarships for non-traditional students, those over the age of 18 who plan to attend college or trade school or earn an advanced degree. The other five scholarships were awarded to traditional high school students planning to enter college. The Ascentra Scholarship Program is unique in that students can apply every year they are enrolled as a student, the company said. This year’s high school scholarship winners are Gage Mowry of Moline, Illinois; Madeline Sottos, Liliana Buxbaum-Lara and Jackson Huffstutler of Davenport and Marcus Albertsen of Alameda, California. The non-traditional or continuing education winners other than Desvignes and Gonzales are Rachel Holm of Plainfield, Illinois, Kwessi Johnson of Muscatine and Clarah Buhman of Bettendorf. All applicants were judged on their essays, resumes, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer service and work experience. The competition is announced every October with an end of February deadline of the following year.
