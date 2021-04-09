FULTON, Ill. — Two people were pronounced dead Friday morning at the scene of a one-vehicle accident just east of Fulton.
Names of the deceased are not being released at this time, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said in a press release issued late Friday afternoon.
Whiteside County deputies and Fulton police officers were called at 9:14 a.m. to the scene of the crash on Illinois 136 just west of Sand Road. According to authorities, a black SUV traveling east left the roadway and traveled through the south ditch. The vehicle rolled and both occupants were ejected.
The Whiteside County Coroner pronounced the driver and passenger dead at the scene.
Fulton and Albany police, the Illinois State Police, and Fulton Fire and Ambulance personnel assisted at the scene.
