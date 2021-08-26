MORRISON, Ill. — Two people are dead as the result of a head-on crash Wednesday night east of Morrison.
Denny Fulfs, 74, of Sterling, Illinois, and Bria Williams, 27, of Robbins, Illinois, were killed when an SUV and a motorcycle collided around 6 p.m. at U.S. 30 and Round Grove Road, according to the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.
According to a press release, the investigation indicates the crash happened when a 2000 GMC Yukon traveling west on U.S. 30 collided with the eastbound motorcycle Fulfs was operating in the westbound lane.
After the 2000 GMC, driven by Gabrielle Thompson, 35, of Andrew, and the motorcycle collided, Thompson lost control of the Yukon. The Yukon traveled into the south ditch and rolled.
Fulfs and Williams, who was a passenger in the 2000 GMC and was pinned underneath the vehicle, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Several other passengers in Thompson's vehicle were transported to the hospital, treated and released. The crash remains under investigation.
Whiteside County deputies were assisted by the Morrison Police Department, Illinois State Police, Morrison Fire Department, Morrison Ambulance, CGH Medical Center Ambulance, and the Whiteside County Coroner's Office.
