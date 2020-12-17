CLINTON – Two Clinton County sheriff’s deputies are being honored for saving the life of a jail inmate.
According to a press release from Clinton County Sheriff Rick Lincoln, shortly after 8:30 p.m. Nov. 27, Clinton County Jail Correctional Officer Toby Wilke and Correctional Officer Carley Wehde, while sitting at the booking desk, heard a strange noise coming from an area known as Intake 5.
After hearing it a couple of times, Wilke walked over to Intake 5, called out the inmate’s name several times and got no response. Wilke called up to the control tower to have the cell door unlocked.
As soon as Wilke entered the cell, he noticed the female inmate’s face and lips were blue. Wilke immediately called for his partner, Wehde, to call for an ambulance because the inmate was not breathing. Wehde used a medical key for the medical cart and Wehde got an ammonia inhaler and AED defibrillator.
Wilke started CPR on the inmate as Wehde began getting the defibrillator ready for use. Wilke continued to perform CPR until Clinton Fire Department ambulance personnel took over the scene.
When paramedics entered the holding tank, they discovered the inmate now had a pulse. After four doses of Narcan were administered, the inmate was revived and taken by ambulance to MercyOne’s emergency department.
Lincoln said in the press release that the inmate survived and today remains at the Clinton County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.