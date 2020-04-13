FULTON, Ill. — Two men died Saturday evening when the vehicle in which they were riding left the roadway and struck a tree on Illinois Highway 84 north of Fulton.
The Whiteside County Sheriff's office said Sunday that Robert M. Robinson, 50, of Savanna, was northbound on Illinois 84 when he lost control of the 2019 Dodge Ram he was driving and skidded into the east ditch about a quarter mile north of 10th Avenue, striking a tree.
Robinson and passenger Paul H. Yarolem, 56, of Savanna, were pronounced dead at the scene by Whiteside County Coroner Joe McDonald.
A second passenger, Debra S. Robinson, 47, of Savanna, was transported to MercyOne in Clinton, Iowa for injuries.
Deputies were assisted by Fulton Police, Fire and Emergency Medical Services. The accident is under investigation.
