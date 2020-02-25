CLINTON — Two students earned enough high school credits at Clinton’s alternative high school to complete graduation requirements, teachers of Gateway Learning Center said Monday.
There have been “some bumps,” Coordinator Kevin Behr told the Clinton School Board, but the school is seeing results. It started relatively small, but it quickly grew and now has a waiting list.
The alternative school, designed to meet the needs of students who struggle in the traditional public school environment, is a collaboration between Clinton and Camanche school districts. Camanche is charged 20% and can enroll up to 20% of the total students. Currently, however, only five students at Gateway come from Camanche; Clinton has 43 students at the school.
Students have earned 107 high school credits since Gateway opened in the fall, said Behr. “It’s all on computer, or mainly computer.”
Clinton School District rents space from Jorge Landa Rodriguez at the Gateway Area Community Center, the former Henry Sabin Elementary School. Clinton’s former alternative school, Lincoln, was housed in the same building.
School Board Member Eric Gettes remembered that Lincoln started small, then increased to 130 or 140 students. Gettes asked if Behr had a plan for Gateway to expand in the same way.
“I definitely see where it could,” said Behr, but that could be a problem. “A lot of people like it because it’s small.” Students with anxiety fare better in a smaller setting.
Behr isn’t sure the school could expand in its current building. The Learning Center occupies a wing of Gateway Area Community Center, and other rooms at GACC are occupied, Behr said.
The Learning Center would also need more teachers in order to expand. “To me, the key to success is small classrooms,” said Behr.
Serving ninth through 12th graders, Gateway has served students who had no high school credits as well as those who are in their fifth year, said teacher Jill Wright.
Three Gateway students take elective classes at Clinton High School while remaining in the alternative school program, Wright said. “So we have that option there,” but students need to prove they can handle it.
Having a family time at the beginning of each day helps Gateway teachers understand what their students are going through outside of school, Wright said. “The focus of our school is all relationship driven.”
A sophomore named Jasmine accompanied Gateway staff to the school board meeting to talk about her experience at the alternative school. “She’s been home for a month ... taking care of the baby,” said Wright.
While at home after giving birth, Jasmine completed classwork online, said Wright. Jasmine is back at Gateway now, but only part time now due to child care issues.
Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy said he could see the same type of non-traditional setting helping middle school students.
