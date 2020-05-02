CLINTON -- Two people were killed Saturday afternoon when the motorcycle they were riding left a roadway near DeWitt and struck a farm field fence.
Clinton County sheriff's deputies were called to the accident scene at 290th Avenue and 205th Street around 4:15 p.m. Saturday. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names had not been released Saturday evening because their families were being notified.
The accident remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office and the county Medical Examiner's Office.
Assisting at the scene were the DeWitt Fire and Police departments, Genesis Ambulance and the Iowa State Patrol.
