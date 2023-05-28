CLINTON - While the upcoming Tailgate N’ Tallboys music fest will be Clinton’s first and is expected to draw a large crowd from outside of the city, two locally originated music events, Finally Friday and Music on the Avenue, are set to continue the tradition of bringing together everyone from within the community.
“When you can look at an event,” Finally Friday committee president Lori Hill Susie says, “and you can see somebody in their 90s there, and a brand new baby, and a high schooler laughing with their friends, even special needs out dancing, to me that’s just fantastic when you can bring that type of a group. Rarely, we’ve ever had any issues whatsoever. It’s a whole-family type of event that's a safe place to be. Fun music, you’re outside, you’re on our beautiful riverfrom, food, drink. I don’t know how you go wrong with that.”
Finally Friday is held the first Friday of the month in June, July, and August at the Riverview Bandshell from 6 to 9 p.m. This year’s summer concert series has Staff Infection scheduled to perform on June 2, the Avey Grouws Band July 7, and Funktastic 5 on Aug. 4.
This will be the event’s 14th year, organized by a committee of 10 individuals who make it happen with funding solely from sponsors and donations collected at the gate.
Still, Hill Susie says a slow night draws an approximate crowd of 1,000 people. On other nights, she’s sure they’ve exceeded 2,000.
“Leave your cooler at home,” Hill Susie says, encouraging support of the six food vendors to be present this year, “but don’t forget your lawn chair.”
Finally Friday events are free to attend and offer free bottled water as well.
“It’s all free,” Hill Susie says. “We don’t make any money. We’re not paid to be on it. We do it because we love Clinton and we love the idea of having fun things. I want my kids to stay here, you know? We want people to think this is a nice, safe place to live.”
“I love that it invites everybody from our community,” Hill Susie says. “We love that Clinton supports us and we’re going to keep doing it as long as we’re able.”
Downtown Clinton Alliance Director Karen Rowell says the opportunity to bring family and friends to a free event is a wonderful way to facilitate social interaction for all. Music on the Avenue began in June 2016, planned and supported by the DCA and its board of directors.
“The idea was presented by Steve Howes,” Rowell says, referring to the Howes & Jefferies Clinton real-estate agent, “who through his travels was able to attend a similar event. He thought, why not Clinton. He has been a major sponsor ever since.”
The initial team to coordinate the event included Steve and Lisa Howes, Lou and Mike Ray, Tim Clark, Jude Golinvaux, Rhonda and Brian Kearns, and Deb and Duane Wiese.
At first, it drew a crowd of 200 to 300 people, but Rowell says it now averages 600 to 900 or more.
“We have a car show each week,” she says, “food vendors, and [a] partnership with the LumberKings in providing the beer as the vendor.”
Music on the Avenue is an open-air event that’s also free to attend. It takes place every Thursday in June and July from 6 to 8 p.m. on Clinton's Fifth Avenue South.
This year’s lineup begins with Brooke Byam on June 1. No concert will be held on June 8 due to the Tailgate N’ Tallboys music festival. The Blue 60 Band performs June 15, followed by Crooked Cactus on June 22. On June 29 is 3 on a Tree, Cody Road on July 6, 10 of Soul on July 13, Gray Wolf on July 20, and Staff Infection on July 27.
