CLIVE — Two local residents have won Iowa lottery jackpots.
Ashley Lynch of Wheatland won a top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Holiday Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Day Break, 102 Highway 30 in Wheatland, and claimed her prize Dec. 27 at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
Shane Lathrop of Camanche won the 10th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$30,000 Holiday Crossword” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Kwik Star, 803 Seventh Ave. in Camanche, and also claimed his prize Dec. 27 at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.