CLINTON — Local authorities have announced that two teenage girls reported missing Thursday night have been located.
Clinton County deputies were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday to Lost Nation for a report of two missing juvenile females, identified by deputies as Elizabeth Rodgers, 14, and Rylea Ostrander, 13. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Jones County Sheriff’s Office and the Lost Nation Fire Department searched throughout the night and into this morning for the girls. In addition to local search efforts, the children's information was entered into a nationwide missing person’s database.
Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt said the two teens were located, safe and unharmed, by the Illinois State Police shortly after 10 a.m. today.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Jones County Sheriff’s Office coordinated to have the two missing children transported home. The investigation is ongoing; however, preliminary reports indicate there was no foul play or criminal activity associated with the two missing children, Greenwalt said.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Lost Nation Fire Department, Iowa State Patrol and the Illinois State Police.
