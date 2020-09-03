CAMANCHE — Two Camanche paramedic firefighters were officially sworn in Tuesday, nearly doubling the number of full-time firefighters in the Camanche Fire Department.
The Camanche City Council on Tuesday adopted resolutions approving the hires of Mitchell Jahns and Jacob Van Zuiden as paramedic firefighters. Jahns and Van Zuiden both took the oath of office after the council approved the hires.
Van Zuiden‘s employment with the city will begin Sept. 5. Jahns’ employment will begin Sept. 7. Jahns and Van Zuiden will be under probationary status with a salary of $59,996.54 annually. The pay equals to an hourly rate of $28.84.
The council also approved a side letter to the police and fire bargaining unit contract ending July 1, 2022. After reviewing the proposed side letter with legal counsel, the city presented it to the bargaining unit, which agreed to the side letter, City Administrator Andrew Kida said.
“The fire chief and myself and the clerk got together to try and find a way to make the bargaining unit contract comparable for 24-hour employees,” Kida said. “We didn’t have that opportunity in the current contract so we needed a side letter. We came up with the best methods we could from other cities that had similar type situations.”
The side letter says the base wage for 24-hour shift employees will be calculated as annual salary divided by 26 pay periods per year, which is standard for other employees. The side letter adds overtime applies to 24-hour shift firefighter paramedics who work in excess of 204 hours in a 27-day work cycle.
Each 27-day work cycle is to include a Kelly Day, which is defined as 12 consecutive hours off during a normally scheduled 24-hour shift, the side letter says. The side letter adds a Kelly Day must occur during a weekday shift and not on a holiday as approved or assigned by Fire Chief Dave Schutte.
The 24-hour shift schedule for firefighter paramedics is 24 hours on, 24 hours off, 24 hours on, 24 hours off, 24 hours on and 96 hours off. Work days are 7 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Camanche Fire Chief Dave Schutte said the hires have been “a long time coming.” He thanked the council and city staff for their roles in the approval of the two full-time positions.
“I know this is a huge thing and it’ll pay dividends in the long run,” Schutte said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.