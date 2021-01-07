CLINTON — State Rep. Mary Wolfe of Clinton isn't afraid of going back to work Monday at the State Capitol in Des Moines, even though protestors may line the Capitol steps.
"We’ve been told to expect a large protest Monday morning when we go back," Wolfe said Thursday. She's not afraid. Citizens have every right to protest their government, she said.
Wolfe, a Democrat, defended the right of Trump supporters to gather in Washington, D.C. Wednesday. "People have a right to protest government actions," she said. It's an age-old practice.
"I didn’t see it as an insurrection," Wolfe said. It was a protest that got out of hand.
"I’m not sure what the situation was," Wolfe, an attorney, said. "It's a public building. I'm not even sure it was illegal for them to go in there.
"When they destroyed public property, they went over the line," Wolfe said.
"Occupying government buildings and destroying public property is not unheard of," Wolfe said. It's not legal, and it's not good, but it's not unheard of, she said.
Wolfe laid the blame for Wednesday's violence at the U.S. Capitol on President Donald Trump.
"One thing that struck me was that I was surprised at how many people ... were expressing such great surprise," Wolfe said. Anyone following Trump's social media and listening to his speeches should have been aware that Wednesday's events were a possibility, she said.
"I’m confused. I’m puzzled about a lot of things surrounding this incident. I don’t understand why there wasn’t more law enforcement," Wolfe said.
But she wasn't surprised or shocked by what happened. "I was sad to see that happen. And I’m angry that it was allowed to happen."
Wolfe is angry that Trump's Cabinet, that senators and representatives who have maintained support for the president, did little to control him. "I am angry that none of them, apparently, made any attempt to make him stop all of that rhetoric that he’s been spewing."
The "obviously false rhetoric" was inflammatory, Wolfe said. Any responsible person could see that Trump's words would incite a crowd, she said.
"It's the kind of thing that turns a peaceful protest into an illegal riot," Wolfe said.
Wednesday's incident wouldn’t have happened had Trump not encouraged all the people to walk on down to the Capitol, Wolfe said. "I hold him responsible."
As far as the protesters themselves, Wolfe supports their decision to do what they did "to the extent that it was their decision. ... But I also think they should pay the penalty."
Wolfe supported protestors of police violence this summer, she said, and she supported their arrests when they went over the line. We make choices, and we have to accept the consequences, she said.
But Black Lives Matter protesters didn't rise to this level of destruction, Wolfe said. This protest got out of hand because of the President's inflammatory rhetoric, she said.
"I was sad watching it happen. I was angry that people who probably had the power to prevent it … by shutting down the President’s horrible, untrue … rhetoric, did not do so.
"I’m sorry for those law enforcement officers who had to deal with it," Wolfe said. She felt sorry for the protestors who allowed themselves to be misled and didn't understand what they were getting into.
"He's the president. I can understand why they might believe what he says is true," Wolfe said.
Republican State Sen. Chris Cournoyer of LeClaire was in meetings all day Thursday and unavailable to answer questions, but she condemned Wednesday's action via text.
"Protesting is an honored tradition in this country. Violence and destruction of public or private property is wrong," said Cournoyer.
"America is the greatest country in the world. It's given me every opportunity to succeed," Cournoyer said. "Violence in the U.S. Capitol is wrong. It's sad to see it in the institutions of, in my opinion, the greatest country in the world.
"As a member of law enforcement, the assault on law enforcement officials is particularly concerning," Cournoyer said. Cournoyer is a reserve deputy for the Scott County Sheriff's Department.
"In America, the right to protest is one of our fundamental rights," said State Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt. "We’ve had protests in the Capitol in Des Moines. I’ve had people screaming directly in my face."
Violence, however, is not OK. "I condemn violence at all times, whether it be violence at Washington, D.C., Seattle or Minneapolis," said Mommsen.
Unlike Wolfe, Mommsen did not see Trump's speech Wednesday as inflammatory. "I think people are trying to blame Trump," Mommsen said, but he saw nothing in Trump's words that should incite a riot, he said.
People need to be consistent in their condemnation, Mommsen said. He was concerned about violence in U.S. cities this summer. "I condemn violence, whoever does it," Mommsen said.
