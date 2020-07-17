DAVENPORT — What was a normal day at the NorthPark Mall on Thursday turned scary for many shoppers when shots rang out. Shortly after 5 p.m., Davenport Police responded to a shots fired call inside of the mall. When they arrived at the mall, they saw two people with gunshot wounds.
Davenport Police said the two victims were treated on the scene and one was taken to a nearby hospital. Officials said they both have non-life-threatening injuries. The altercation happened when two groups of people got into a dispute, according to police. It is unclear what the argument was about.
Davenport Police said in a press release that is all the information they have right now and will not comment on the situation until new details become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.