CLINTON – Two Clinton County sheriff’s deputies were honored Monday as they were sworn into new positions during the Clinton County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Scott Reyhons, formerly a sergeant, was promoted to lieutenant on Sept. 18. Matt Owens, formerly a deputy, was promoted to sergeant, with the promotion taking effect Sunday.
Reyhons, who recently returned to work after recovering from injuries he sustained when he was shot on duty in early 2021, began working with Clinton County in 1992 as a communications operator. He then began his law enforcement career serving from 1994 to 1995 as a reserve deputy with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office hired Reyhons on Jan. 16, 1995. Reyhons’ first duties at the sheriff’s office were working in the jail. He also provided security for the courthouse. In 2001, Reyhons transferred to the Patrol Division. On Oct. 10, 2003, Reyhons was promoted to Road Patrol sergeant after undergoing the required testing and interviewing process.
Owens began his law enforcement career at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 26, 2001. While serving with the sheriff’s office, he has been a jail deputy, a K-9 handler, a member of the Special Response Team, a member of the Street Crimes and Targeted Enforcement Team and is a field training officer.
