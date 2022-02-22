West Carroll competition

West Carroll FFA students who participated in the Section I FFA Proficiency Awards contest are Tom Falk, Nathan Veith, Max Eaton, Taylor Schmoll, Adrianna Barragan, and Brayden Reagan. Due to illness, Chloe Neis and Faith Hovious were unable to interview, but their books were judged. Submitted photo

SAVANNA, Ill. — Eight West Carroll FFA members competed at the Section I FFA Proficiency Awards on Monday at Pearl City High School.

Two members, Tom Falk and Taylor Schmoll, won their areas of Ag Sales and Vet Science respectively, and will now advance to the District I FFA Proficiency Awards on March 9 at Geneseo High School.

Also competing from the West Carroll FFA were:

Adrianna Barragan - Vegetable Production Placement

Brayden Reagan - Wildlife Management

Max Eaton - Ag Services

Nathan Veith - Dairy Production Placement

Chloe Neis - Food Service

Faith Hovious - Goat Production

To compete in a proficiency award area, a member must have kept at least one full year of FFA SAE records, type up a proficiency award application, and interview in front of a panel of judges. The records account for 80% of the total score and the live interview the other 20%.

The West Carroll FFA advisers are Christina Polk and Don Mathey.

