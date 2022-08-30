CLINTON — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that, weather permitting, construction on the U.S. 30 bridge that connects Fulton, Illinois to Clinton will begin Sept. 6.
The bridge, one mile west of Illinois 84 in Whiteside County, Illinois, will be closed during the work to repair and paint the bridge. A marked detour will direct motorists to use U.S. 67 and Iowa/Illinois 136 during the project, which is expected to be completed by Oct. 15.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area, according to IDOT. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.
Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion in improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway and 270 bridges along with 428 additional safety improvements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.