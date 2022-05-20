DIXON, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that, weather permitting, repairs on the U.S. 30 Mississippi River bridge in Whiteside County will begin Thursday, May 26.
The bridge is commonly known as Clinton’s South Bridge.
Work will consist of light fixture repairs and deck patching. Work will begin in the westbound lane starting at 8 a.m. before shifting to the eastbound lane. Flaggers will be utilized to maintain traffic during the project, which is scheduled to be completed by 3 p.m.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
