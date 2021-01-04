CLINTON — The completion of a four-lane U.S. 30 in Eastern Iowa was among issues discussed by Iowa state legislators, who represent Clinton and surrounding areas, during a virtual Legislative kickoff Monday.
Hosted by the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, the DeWitt Chamber and Development Co. and and Clinton Regional Development Corp., the meeting with state legislators is an annual event, held online this year due to COVID restrictions.
In her opening statement, Iowa State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, said COVID has amplified the need for better broadband access. Children take classes from home, parents work from home and many people see doctors online. People need appropriate bandwidth, Cournoyer said.
With 6,000 fewer students in schools statewide, the loss in per-pupil funding will bring in less revenue for school districts, Cournoyer said. The Legislature will have to address that shortage as well as the impact that online schooling has had on student achievement, she said.
Cournoyer wants to address workforce attraction and retention, affordable housing, childcare and making Highway 30 four lanes all across the state during this legislative session, she said.
Cournoyer hopes to continue to leverage the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money. Unemployment in the state is low, and many sectors are doing well, she said. Others are not.
The primary focus of the coming legislative session is going to be continuing to provide pandemic relief for the people of Iowa, said Mary Wolfe, a Democrat who is beginning her sixth term representing Iowa House District 98. House District 98 includes the city of Clinton.
Iowa received $1.5 billion in CARES funds, Wolfe said, and has about $47 million left.
Wolfe requested a spot on the State Government Committee. She’s hoping to work on “much needed” reform to voting laws and vote-counting regulations in the state, she said.
State Rep. Norlin Mommsen, a Republican from DeWitt who represents the 97th District, remains on the Agriculture Committee and will continue to push for better water quality in the state, he said. “That’s been one of my priorities.”
In his fourth term in the House, Mommsen will serve on the Transportation Community, hoping to push the Iowa Department of Transportation to make the remaining portion of U.S. 30 four lanes.
Mommsen said he’s concerned about economic numbers coming out of the state. He wonders what impact CARES funds have had on the numbers and if the numbers can be trusted.
Farmers have received aid from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Mommsen said. This affects the free-market system. “I think we need to be cautious with these numbers.”
Andy Sokolovich, the CRDC’s vice president of economic development, said only a small percentage of U.S. 30 is not four lanes already. He asked the legislators if they’d be willing to use political pressure on Gov. Kim Reynolds to force the DOT to make the rest of U.S. 30 four lanes.
Cournoyer said she does not oppose using political pressure. “When used appropriately, I think it can be very effective,” she said.
“There’s a strong Highway 30 coalition across the state,” said Cournoyer. Rep. Brian Best, of Carroll County, chairs the House Transportation Committee and is an advocate of a four-lane U.S. 30, Cournoyer said.
A four-lane U.S. 30 would take pressure off Interstate 80 and attract a workforce to Clinton, Cournoyer said.
“I do not rule out political pressure. I look forward to working with the coalition,” Cournoyer said.
“I have no problem using political pressure,” said Wolfe. The governor has the power to make the DOT know that legislators want it to focus on U.S. 30, she said, and legislators must make the governor see the support for the project.
“There isn’t that much to do,” said Wolfe, “but what is left is crucial.”
Wolfe said she thinks it would be great if everyone in the Legislature that represents regions impacted by the U.S. 30 decision would meet with the governor.
“I’ve come to the conclusion it’s going to take political pressure,” said Mommsen. He’s attended multiple DOT meetings and has told commissioners how important a four-lane U.S. 30 is to this area.
Playing nice hasn’t worked, said Mommsen. He’s ready to play politics. “That’s how it works at the Capitol, I’m afraid,” Mommsen said. “I think political pressure is the only way to do it.
“I’m all in favor of doing whatever it takes,” Mommsen said.
Former DOT commissioner Dave Rose, of Clinton, said many members of the commission are from urban areas, and that’s a problem. The expansion of Highway 20 in northern Iowa became very political before the project was completed.
As for U.S. 30, “We are making good progress, and we have a lot of support,” Rose said.
Sokolovich asked the legislators if the state should increase the gas tax to keep up with inflation, and tax electric cars to help pay for road maintenance.
In response to electric cars, the state adjusted registration fees on them, Mommsen said. He was against the measure, calling it inadequate. The Legislature will have to come up with a mileage plan, he said.
Someone who travels little shouldn’t pay as much to fund road repair, Mommsen said. “People who contribute more to road damage should pay more in fees.”
Wolfe said she favored indexing the gas tax to something, whether the rate of inflation or something else. She was told that was a “non-starter,” she said. She wouldn’t be able to get enough votes to pass such a bill.
People have been working on it for years, Wolfe said. She doesn’t foresee another increase with the current administration, she said.
And while the state wants to encourage people to buy electric cars, it can’t let electric cars off the hook for road repairs. “They use the roads, too,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe said that linking the fees to mileage would be good, “But we would have to be like Big Brother.”
“This is an issue across the United States,” said Cournoyer. “We’re seeing massive revenue loss in that gas tax revenue that funds our infrastructure.”
This year the Legislature will look at electric vehicle charging stations. Perhaps the state can make up revenue there, she said. “We have to make up that revenue stream to fund that infrastructure need.”
