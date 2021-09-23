CLINTON — Jim Carlin is seeking the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate in 2022 because he’s concerned about a loss of freedom in the United States, he said.
A lawyer from Sioux City, Carlin is in his fifth year as Iowa state senator for District 3. He met with religious leaders Tuesday at Pizza Ranch in Clinton.
“I’m very concerned about whether our children and grandchildren are going to be free 20 years from now,” Carlin said in an interview before the meeting. “I think right now people are very concerned about the loss of freedom.”
Carlin is also concerned by the encroachment by big tech into people’s personal lives and about China. These are things that aren’t being addressed, Carlin said Tuesday. “It’s been going on for a long time.”
Requiring vaccine passports and creating red flag laws that permit police or family members to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who may, according to the police or family members, present a danger to others or themselves, concern the senator.
And the nation’s increasing debt is, essentially, a loss of freedom, said Carlin. The inflation generated from the national debt is a tax increase on the middle class.
Experts say inflation could be 12% this year, said Carlin. That means $1 of every $8 that a person saves for retirement is gone, he said. People wonder why no one is saving any more, Carlin said. Inflation is killing the value of the dollar.
In 1980 the deficit was at $1 trillion, said Carlin. And now it’s $35 trillion. Partly because manufacturing is gone. “At some point you’re going to hit a cliff.”
Politicians should advocate for the realities of everyday people, but the legislative process is dominated by corporate interests that have more money to give to political campaigns, said Carlin.
“That’s what got us in trouble with China,” said Carlin. American companies go to China where they can pay significantly less for labor and have fewer regulations to meet, said Carlin. “We can’t compete with slave labor.”
Twenty years ago the U.S. was a leading manufacturer, said Carlin. That’s no longer true. “Whatever defines you economically will ultimately define you politically,” said Carlin.
China has an agenda to dominate the market, Carlin said. It currently makes 90% of the world’s drugs, giving it leverage over the United States.
“I think President Trump was on the right track with China,” said Carlin. “You have to have a counter-punch to bring some equity,” he said.
“Our corporate tax rates are not competitive,” said Carlin, and President Joe Biden wants to raise them. “We pay the corporate taxes at the grocery store and at the car dealership,” Carlin said, because corporations pass the cost to the consumer.
We’re put at a disadvantage by our own government that way, said Carlin.
“I’m very concerned about the power of big tech,” Carlin said.
Social media companies claim to be forums and are not held liable for content placed on the platforms. But when they limit content and politically weaponize the platforms, they shouldn’t have that protection, said Carlin. Why should they have the protection when they have an agenda? he asked.
“The data mining into our private lives, it’s gone to far,” said Carlin. “Your private life is being sold on the open market.” That’s a boundary that should be protected,” said Carlin.
Carlin opposes vaccination mandates. Data doesn’t justify it, he said. “That standard certainly has not been met.”
People have reported tens of thousands of deaths and adverse effects at Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System of the Health and Human Services Department, said Carlin. “Those numbers are enough, in my mind, to say there is risk involved.”
Becoming vaccinated should be a choice, Carlin said. Employers shouldn’t be allowed to require them as a condition of employment, he said.
About 70% of COVID deaths have co-morbidity, said Carlin. People should be allowed to make vaccination decisions based on their own health risks, he said.
Forcing masks in school is going too far, said Carlin. Several studies have called the efficacy of masks into question, he said. “My concern is that fear is being used as a license to take away freedom.”
