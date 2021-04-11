CLINTON — U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, toured LyondellBasell last week as part of her 99-county tour through Iowa, LyondellBasell said in a press Friday.
Ernst and Iowa State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, toured the control room, maintenance shop and testing laboratory and discussed workforce development and sustainability efforts.
LyondellBasell spoke to both senators about career pathway opportunities, including educational and on-the-job training, LyondellBasell said. Clinton Regional Development Corp., which helps ensure workforce development needs are met at a local level, toured the recently updated facility as well.
The tour centered around how food packaging was critical during the height of the pandemic — keeping food fresh and safe from outside bacteria or contamination. Food packaging is one end-use product made from polymers manufactured at the LyondellBasell Clinton Complex, LyondellBasell said.
As a senior member of the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee, Ernst has focused on ways to address workforce challenges in Iowa, LyondellBasell said. Last Congress, Ernst chaired a field hearing focusing on what employers, schools, and policymakers in Iowa are doing to address workforce challenges and which federal policies help address the skills gap.
The Clinton Complex employs over 400 workers and is one of the largest chemical facilities in Iowa. LyondellBasell was recently recognized on the Fortune Magazine Most Admired Companies list for the fourth year in a row, LyondellBasell said.
