IOWA CITY — This spring, more than 6,500 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students will earn degrees. Local graduates include:

• Acacia Lopez of DeWitt; Certificate with a major in event management

• Brea Baxter of DeWitt: Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in marketing

• Carter Dwyer of Calamus; Bachelor of Science with a major in microbiology

• Danica Porter of Long Grove; Master of Arts in Teaching with a major in teaching and learning.

• Daniel Schricker of Lanark, Illinois; Bachelor of Arts with a major in enterprise leadership

• Eric Campie of Camanche; Bachelor of Arts with a major in art

• Evan Harden of Clinton; Bachelor of Arts with a major in art

• Gillian Lenth of Welton; Bachelor of Fine Arts with a major in art

• Grace Pfeifle of DeWitt; Certificate with a major in entrepreneurial management

• Grace Tubbs of Clinton; Bachelor of Science with a major in human physiology

• Gretchen Lenth of Welton; Bachelor of Arts with a major in informatics

• Holly Smith of Milledgeville, Illinois; Bachelor of Science in Engineering with a major in biomedical engineering

•Jacob Cooley of Clinton; Bachelor of Arts with a major in criminology, law and justice

• Jacob Zeimet of Preston; Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in business analytics and information systems

• Jared Simpson of Clinton; Bachelor of Science with a major in sport and recreation management

• Jaylin Pearson of Lowden; Bachelor of Arts with a major in health studies

• Jeffrey Graves of Camanche; Bachelor of Liberal Studies

• Josie Christof of Miles; Bachelor of Arts with a major in interdepartmental studies

• Julee Baker of Clinton; Bachelor of Arts; with a major in psychology

• Kaleb Hougland of Long Grove; Master of Business Administration

• Kami Nagle of Long Grove; Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in accounting

• Kane Templeton of Coralville; Master of Computer Science

• Kathryn Parker of Clinton; Bachelor of Arts with a major in English and creative writing

• Kelli Sullivan of Camanche; Master of Business Administration

• Kendall Wright of Camanche; Bachelor of Arts with a major in public health

• Kendra Evers of Clinton; Master of Arts with a major in library and information science

• Kyle Fox of DeWitt; Bachelor of Arts with a major in health studies

• Laura Richards of Clinton; Bachelor of Arts with a major in international relations

• Lucas Dahl of Camanche; Bachelor of Science in Engineering with a major in civil engineering

• Lydia Esbaum of Lowden; Bachelor of Science with a major in computer science

• Maddielyn Beuthien of Grand Mound; Bachelor of Science with a major in biology

• Matthew Swamberger of Clinton; Certificate with a major in technological entrepreneurship

• Meagan Moore of Rock Falls, Illinois; Bachelor of Arts with a major in journalism and mass communication

• Karenna Larson of Long Grove; Bachelor of Science in Engineering with a major in electrical engineering

• Nate Olson of Sterling, Illinois; Bachelor of Arts with a major in public health

• Payton Walker of DeWitt; Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in marketing

• Rachael Hensley of Clinton; Certificate with major in entrepreneurial management

• Reece Sommers of Long Grove; Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in accounting

• Ryann Hubbart of Clinton; Bachelor of Arts; with a major in international studies

• Sara Kilburg of Preston; Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in management

• Sarah Osaro of Clinton; Certificate with a major in resilience and trauma-informed perspectives

• Shawn Geison of Chadwick, Illinois; Master of Arts with major in Latin

• Skylar Jess of Teeds Grove; Bachelor of Arts with a major in criminology, law and justice

• Tanner Mecham of Charlotte; Bachelor of Arts with a major in communication studies

• Zachary Bohle of Clinton; Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in finance

