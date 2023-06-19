IOWA CITY — This spring, more than 6,500 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students will earn degrees. Local graduates include:
• Acacia Lopez of DeWitt; Certificate with a major in event management
• Brea Baxter of DeWitt: Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in marketing
• Carter Dwyer of Calamus; Bachelor of Science with a major in microbiology
• Danica Porter of Long Grove; Master of Arts in Teaching with a major in teaching and learning.
• Daniel Schricker of Lanark, Illinois; Bachelor of Arts with a major in enterprise leadership
• Eric Campie of Camanche; Bachelor of Arts with a major in art
• Evan Harden of Clinton; Bachelor of Arts with a major in art
• Gillian Lenth of Welton; Bachelor of Fine Arts with a major in art
• Grace Pfeifle of DeWitt; Certificate with a major in entrepreneurial management
• Grace Tubbs of Clinton; Bachelor of Science with a major in human physiology
• Gretchen Lenth of Welton; Bachelor of Arts with a major in informatics
• Holly Smith of Milledgeville, Illinois; Bachelor of Science in Engineering with a major in biomedical engineering
•Jacob Cooley of Clinton; Bachelor of Arts with a major in criminology, law and justice
• Jacob Zeimet of Preston; Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in business analytics and information systems
• Jared Simpson of Clinton; Bachelor of Science with a major in sport and recreation management
• Jaylin Pearson of Lowden; Bachelor of Arts with a major in health studies
• Jeffrey Graves of Camanche; Bachelor of Liberal Studies
• Josie Christof of Miles; Bachelor of Arts with a major in interdepartmental studies
• Julee Baker of Clinton; Bachelor of Arts; with a major in psychology
• Kaleb Hougland of Long Grove; Master of Business Administration
• Kami Nagle of Long Grove; Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in accounting
• Kane Templeton of Coralville; Master of Computer Science
• Kathryn Parker of Clinton; Bachelor of Arts with a major in English and creative writing
• Kelli Sullivan of Camanche; Master of Business Administration
• Kendall Wright of Camanche; Bachelor of Arts with a major in public health
• Kendra Evers of Clinton; Master of Arts with a major in library and information science
• Kyle Fox of DeWitt; Bachelor of Arts with a major in health studies
• Laura Richards of Clinton; Bachelor of Arts with a major in international relations
• Lucas Dahl of Camanche; Bachelor of Science in Engineering with a major in civil engineering
• Lydia Esbaum of Lowden; Bachelor of Science with a major in computer science
• Maddielyn Beuthien of Grand Mound; Bachelor of Science with a major in biology
• Matthew Swamberger of Clinton; Certificate with a major in technological entrepreneurship
• Meagan Moore of Rock Falls, Illinois; Bachelor of Arts with a major in journalism and mass communication
• Karenna Larson of Long Grove; Bachelor of Science in Engineering with a major in electrical engineering
• Nate Olson of Sterling, Illinois; Bachelor of Arts with a major in public health
• Payton Walker of DeWitt; Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in marketing
• Rachael Hensley of Clinton; Certificate with major in entrepreneurial management
• Reece Sommers of Long Grove; Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in accounting
• Ryann Hubbart of Clinton; Bachelor of Arts; with a major in international studies
• Sara Kilburg of Preston; Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in management
• Sarah Osaro of Clinton; Certificate with a major in resilience and trauma-informed perspectives
• Shawn Geison of Chadwick, Illinois; Master of Arts with major in Latin
• Skylar Jess of Teeds Grove; Bachelor of Arts with a major in criminology, law and justice
• Tanner Mecham of Charlotte; Bachelor of Arts with a major in communication studies
• Zachary Bohle of Clinton; Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in finance
