IOWA CITY — More than 5,700 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students graduated this spring.
During the worldwide pandemic, the university supported commencement celebrations despite being unable to host them in person. Members of the Hawkeye community filmed short videos of encouragement, and each college produced a virtual live-stream ceremony. Packages containing commemorative programs and other celebratory items were sent to graduating Hawkeyes everywhere, and students who want to walk across a graduation stage in person will be able to do so at a future ceremony.
Local graduates include:
- Alexandria Aguirre of DeWitt, Bachelor of Arts; Major: Biology.
- Shayne Allen of Sterling, Illinois, Bachelor of Science; Major: Human Physiology.
- Emily Amato of Oxford Junction, Bachelor of Science; Major: Chemistry.
- Brady Baxter of DeWitt, Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Finance.
- Alexis Besse of Prophetstown, Illinois, Bachelor of Science; Major: Therapeutic Recreation.
- Anna-Marie Black of Clinton, Bachelor of Science; Major: Environmental Sciences.
- Matthew Boyd of Clinton, Doctor of Pharmacy; Major: Pharmacy.
- Samantha Brisch of Clinton, Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Marketing.
- Courtney Cobert of Fenton, Illinois, Doctor of Pharmacy; Major: Pharmacy.
- Caitlyn Daniel of Calamus, Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Management.
- Colin Duffy of DeWitt, Bachelor of Science; Major: Actuarial Science.
- Katelin Durham of Sterling, Doctor of Medicine; Major: Medicine.
- Emily Eggers of Clinton, Bachelor of Arts; Major: Physics.
- Derek Gabel of Clinton,Master of Arts; Major: Educational Policy and Leadership Studies.
- Addison Glassburn of Prophetstown, Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Finance.
- Hayden Goldbeck of Camanche, Bachelor of Arts; Major: English and Creative Writing.
- Brett Gould of Sterling, Bachelor of Arts; Major: Enterprise Leadership.
- Quamii Hardwick of Clinton, Bachelor of Arts; Major: Anthropology.
- Dustin Hornberg of Clinton, Bachelor of Science; Major: Environmental Policy and Planning.
- Caleb Keegan of DeWitt, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Major: Chemical Engineering.
- Ryleigh Keeney of Miles, Juris Doctor; Major: Law.
- Jacqulyn Kokjohn of Clinton, Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Radiation Sciences.
- Drew Lakin of Clinton, Juris Doctor; Major: Law.
- Katelyn Lantz of Clinton, Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Communication Studies.
- Elizabeth Leonard of Fulton, Illinois, Bachelor of Science; Major: Human Physiology.
- Jennifer Lin of Clinton, Bachelor of Arts; Major: Interdepartmental Studies.
- Katelyn Longo of Clinton, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Major: Mechanical Engineering.
- Meghan McLaughlin of Miles, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Major: Computer Science and Engineering.
- Mitchel Moehr of Goose Lake, Bachelor of Arts; Major: Enterprise Leadership.
- Zachary Mohr of Clinton, Master of Arts in Teaching; Major: Teaching and Learning.
- Abigail Mulholland of Clinton, Bachelor of Arts; Major: Enterprise Leadership.
- Brandon Murphy of Long Grove, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Major: Industrial Engineering.
- Cole Pennock of Clinton, Bachelor of Science; Major: Human Physiology.
- McKenzie Petersen of Clinton, Bachelor of Arts; Major: Enterprise Leadership.
- Jacob Pulse of Camanche, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Major: Mechanical Engineering.
- Rachel Rallie of DeWitt, Bachelor of Liberal Studies; Major: Bachelor of Liberal Studies.
- Ellen Reynolds of DeWitt, Master of Arts; Major: Library and Information Science.
- Kaitlynn Riley of Camanche, Bachelor of Arts; Major: Communication Studies.
- Rhedt Roelandt of Long Grove, Bachelor of Science; Major: Statistics.
- Jason Ryder of Fulton, Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Finance.
- Hailey Saunders of DeWitt, Bachelor of Science; Major: Human Physiology.
- Maura Scanlan of Sterling, Bachelor of Arts; Major: Elementary Education.
- Katherine Schabilion of Long Grove, Doctor of Philosophy; Major: Psychological and Quantitative Foundations.
- Erin Schwartz of Clinton, Bachelor of Liberal Studies; Major: Bachelor of Liberal Studies.
- Elliot Sheets of Sterling, Bachelor of Arts; Major: History.
- Kylee Shoemaker of Sabula, Bachelor of Arts; Major: Psychology.
- Morgan Smith of Milledgeville, Illinois, Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Marketing.
- Lauren Spencer of Fulton, Bachelor of Arts; Major: Anthropology.
- Sarah Tabor of Baldwin, Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Finance.
- Nicole Vershaw of Long Grove, Master of Health Administration; Major: Health Management and Policy.
- Brandon Winter of Clinton, Doctor of Dental Surgery; Major: Dentistry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.