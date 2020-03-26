CLINTON — Politicians and economists alike said they were expecting unemployment claims numbers to be astronomical, but they all agree the numbers released Thursday were staggering.
The United States Department of Labor announced that in the week ending March 21, unemployment claims totaling nearly 3.3 million were filed nationwide, 40,952 of them in Iowa.
Over in Illinois, 114,663 claims were filed during that same time period, 10 times more than the prior week when 10,870 claims were filed.
Illinois Deputy Gov. Dan Hynes says the state will continue to find ways to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This administration remains dedicated to providing relief to small businesses and families during this challenging period for the state economy,” said Hynes via a press release. “As the state navigates this economic uncertainty, the governor will use every tool at the state’s disposal to help small businesses and families get the help they need.”
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker addresses the state daily and continues to come up with plans to make things smoother for small businesses and workers as well. On Thursday, he announced he has partnered with the United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations. It is a new statewide fund-raising effort to support nonprofit organizations serving those whose lives have been upended by the pandemic.
“My team and I are incredibly grateful for all of the businesses, leaders, and organizations who have stepped up to meet this moment,” Pritzker said. “This is a fund to support all of Illinois: from Chicago to Carbondale, Cairo to Rockford. No one is immune to this virus — and nobody should be left to recover without help. We will get through this if we work together and stand up for one another.”
Back in Iowa, Reynolds is continuing to launch initiatives to help people across the Hawkeye state who are suffering during the pandemic. Though Iowa does not have a stay-at-home order in place, the governor’s proclamation Thursday basically shuttered all non-essential businesses through April 7. Reynolds says her main objective is making sure small businesses and workers recover from these uncertain times.
“The numbers we are seeing now are unprecedented,” Reynolds said. “But not unexpected. I know these decisions have impacts on families and businesses which is why we have also worked very hard to put in place measures that would assist business owners and individuals and families who have been directly impacted by the orders.”
Both governors say that more help will be on the way as the U.S. Senate passed a historic stimulus package that will extend unemployment claims for several weeks and directly pay workers based on income.
It is yet unclear how many claims were made in Clinton County and Whiteside County, Illinois as the numbers of initial claims announced Thursday were totaled from state figures, and did not include county-by-county data.
