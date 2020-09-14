blue logo

CEDAR FALLS —  The University of Northern Iowa has modified the fall 2020 calendar to minimize the risks of COVID-19 and ensure it could safely hold in-person classes.

UNI will also modify its spring 2021 calendar in response to the ongoing pandemic. Key decisions that have been made about the spring schedule of classes are:

- Spring classes will begin Monday, Jan. 25, which is later than normally scheduled.

- Spring break will not be held.

- Final exams will be Monday, May 3, to Friday, May 7.

These changes will give the university the opportunity to further protect the campus community while still holding a full spring semester of on-campus teaching and learning activities, school officials said.

The modified calendar will also allow the university to offer select classes during 3-week and 6-week winter terms through distance learning. Students will be able to learn more about those classes through their departments and in the spring schedule of classes.

Tags