DEWITT — Periodically, the city of DeWitt receives requests from residents who want to build oversized garages that are not allowed due to city ordinances.
There may soon be a place in town where those rules are more lenient.
A proposed subdivision on DeWitt’s southwest side will provide 13 lots, at least 2 acres each, and will allow large garages and outbuildings.
The development is being engineered by Eldridge Lumber Yard.
The city’s planning and zoning commission last week approved the development’s plans, however, the final plat has yet to be reviewed by the commission, a key hurdle for the developers. The subdivision also requires approval by the DeWitt City Council before it can move forward. That approval could happen as early as next month.
The development, if approved, will extend both Westwood Drive and Silver Creek Road with six lots located on Westwood Drive and the remaining lots accessible by an extension of Silver Creek Road.
The project will receive financial backing from the city. It is part of the city’s urban renewal plan that utilizes tax increment financing to spur economic development. Utilizing TIF is a public-financing strategy cities use to subsidize development and infrastructure projects. TIF can be used to encourage private investment in areas deemed to possess high economic need.
To use TIF, cities divert future incremental property tax revenue from a defined district to an economic development project.
Once approved by the council, the developer will be responsible for infrastructure including streets, street lights, utilities, etc., said DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner. The subdivision will not tie into the city’s sewer infrastructure, and each lot will be serviced by a septic system.
Most of the proposed lots are between 2 and 2 1/2 acres. Silver Creek meanders through the largest lot, which will be 14 1/2 acres. That lot will border the Union Pacific railroad tracks to the south.
Lindner said the area has been considered for residential developments before, but no other efforts materialized.
“We’ve done a lot of work with the (Eldridge Lumber Yard),” Lindner said. “They are well on their way. They are 95% ready.”
The area is zoned in a unique way that allows officials to implement unique building codes, and Lindner said the Steeplegate developers will have some “extra special rules. “
“We have allowed to have extra-large garages and buildings,” Lindner said. “We see it as a pilot program. We are getting a lot of demand (for the oversized garages).”
DeWitt building codes limit garages to a maximum of 864 square feet for properties with smaller homes. For properties with larger homes, garages can be 40% of the home’s size.
Lindner said in the Steeplegate development those maximums will be increased to 1,200 square feet for smaller homes, and for larger homes, a garage can be 50% of the home’s square footage. For example, a 3,600-square-foot home would allow for up to an 1,800-square-foot garage.
Lindner said similar restrictions will be in place for additional outbuildings.
Steeplegate’s building code says outbuildings must be built using the same materials as the home — a key stipulation Lindner says will help the subdivision maintain a certain aesthetic.
“Scale matters, but if (garages) have the same type of windows and siding and trim as the rest of the house, it doesn’t detract.”
Lindner said if the Steeplegate building code receives enthusiasm from buyers, there are “other possible places” around DeWitt for similar future developments.
The development also includes a 15-foot easement that the city could use in the future for a Skeffington Memorial Trail branch. Properties along the development’s eastern-most side will back up to the boundary with Westbrook Park.
“There is the off-road bike trail through there,” Lindner said. It won’t impede on it or Frisbee golf.
One concern raised at the city’s planning and zoning meeting last week was the possibility for a resident to operate a business out of an outbuilding.
“These are going to be expensive lots with expensive buildings on them,” Lindner said. “We think that will serve as a control.
Due to the development’s isolated location, Lindner said it’s a prime spot to implement the new large-garage ordinance.
"We are strongly looking at something like this for the rest of the city,” he said.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
