CLINTON — The United Way of Clinton County, Iowa, will hold its annual meeting at 4 p.m. March 28 at the Rusty Barrel, 224 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton.
With campaign proceeds totaling nearly $265,000, the campaign for the 2022-2023 is set to wrap up for the year. Company and volunteer recognitions are planned for the event. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served and a cash bar will be available.
Currently, the United Way of Clinton County allocates funds to 19 non-profit agencies that provide vital programs for children and adults in the Clinton County area. Each program supports at least one of the United Way’s three core focuses: Education, Health and Wellness and Financial Stability. Agencies receiving funding from last year’s campaign donations include:
• Area Substance Abuse Council
• Clinton Community School District
• Clinton County Dolly Parton Imagination Library
• City of Clinton Parks and Recreation Department/CTC Summer Camp
• DeWitt Referral Center
• Family Resources
• Gateway Impact Coalition
• Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois
• Illowa Council Boy Scouts
• Information Referral & Assistance Services / Associate Benevolent Society
• Iowa Legal Aid
• Northeast Community School District
• Partners for Exceptional People
• The Salvation Army 360 Life Center
• Sawmill Museum
• Skyline Center INC
• Women’s Health Services
• YWCA of Clinton
Any non-profit organization in Clinton County interested in requesting United Way funding is asked to submit an online application to the United Way. Applications are due by March 22.
For information on accessing the online application, contact the United Way office at 242-1209 or marketing@clintonunitedway.org. United Way volunteers serving on the Citizen’s Review Committee review each application, meet with agency leaders and assist in making decisions for the annual allocations. Agencies depend in part on funding from the United Way every year to meet the goals and objectives that are identified in the funding requests.
“On behalf of the United Way of Clinton County, Iowa, I extend my gratitude to the volunteers of the campaign and all the employers in our county who worked hard to raise funds for these important programs,” said Brent Albrechtsen, who led the United Way campaign this year. “While we fell short of our goal, we were able to raise substantial funds for the needs of our community and those funds will directly support the local agencies who provide so much help and assistance to those in need in the Clinton County area. We have a very generous community and every donation matters as there is a great need in the area.”
Andy Green, executive director of the United Way of Clinton County, added that the popular “Fork Some Pork” was brought back this year after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic and successfully raised nearly $7,000 for the campaign.
Donations to the United Way campaign can be made through the United Way of Clinton County, Iowa, website at www.clintonunitedway.org/donate or through worksite campaigns. For more information, contact the United Way Office at 242-1209.
For more information on United Way of Clinton County, Iowa, and the agencies supported by the United Way campaign, visit www.clintonunitedway.org.
