CLINTON — When Andrew Green met his aunt for dinner in LeClaire five months ago, the discussion turned to a job opening in Clinton.
The United Way of Clinton County, Iowa was looking to fill its executive director position, and his aunt thought it might be a good fit for Green, a 2006 Clinton High School graduate who was living in Spencer and had been working for the Boy Scouts.
Turns out, she was right.
Green became UWCCI’s executive director last month, a time when collections are underway for the current campaign and just a few weeks before the Citizens Review Board begins the process of reviewing needs in the areas of education, income and health.
His career path began shortly after graduating from CHS, when headed off to the University of Northern Iowa and earned his history degree. He then came back to Clinton for two years, attended Ashford University and earned his teaching degree.
From there, he went to work for the Boy Scouts’ Illowa Council in Scott County, beginning in 2012 and where he would remain for the next 3/12 years. In 2015, he moved to Indianapolis and continued to work for the Boy Scouts.
“When I left Iowa, I never thought I was coming back to Iowa,” he said with a laugh.
In Scott County, he served about 60 Boy Scout units with anywhere from 1,200 to 1,500 Boy Scouts. In Indianapolis, his area had 90 units with around 3,000 kids.
In his work with the Scouts, the focuses were local organizing and membership. He would go to schools, introduce students to the Boy Scout organization and recruit. He also would fund raise, and organize volunteers.
After another 3 1/2 years in Indianapolis, he moved to Spencer and worked for the Scouts’ Omaha region. What he learned from his time in Spencer is something he brings with him to his new position, he said.
“Everyone in Spencer is pulling the rope in the same direction,” he said. “They all have the same goals and are working toward them. Everything was very positive.”
“Seeing how Spencer operated, part of me was like if I’m not going to continue on with the Scouts then I want to do something where I can affect a city,” he said.
At the same time he was having thoughts about what he wanted his future to look like, he drove to Maine to officiate a wedding there. It was on the way back home to Spencer that he had dinner in LeClaire with his aunt, who pointed out the United Way opening.
“I thought, this is good, this is a good choice for me,” he said of coming back to his hometown, where his parents Ed and Jenny Green reside. He said he has a sister and two nephews in Dubuque and is happy to be near them as well.
His said his responsibilities include working with the UWCCI board to complete the day-to-day operations of the United Way and getting ingrained in the community to understand its needs – building a solid foundation and then building on it.
“It’s like a spine for charitable giving within the community, he said of the United Way. “We bring in funding to be able to give to other agencies. To make sure that we are getting those charitable donations, and that we are being a good steward of that money, to make sure that our agencies are being funded correctly.”
He also said he respects the work that was done by former UWCCI Executive Director Cheryl McCulloh, who was in that role for three decades before retiring in early 2021.
“I want to maintain the value of everything Cheryl brought to the community,” he said, adding that he also will reevaluate to make sure that the United Way is doing everything right for the community.
Clinton is a town that has high poverty rates and people who work and still need assistance, he said. The United Way is helping those people.
He also pointed out that the agencies receiving United Way funds help people into the future, such as the kids who attend Scouts, as he did.
“I’m a kid who grew up through Scouts; I’m an Eagle Scout and I have a hearing disability,” he said. “Scouting was a way for me to break out of my shell and find out who I am. Scouting is one of the agencies the United Way supports.
“If we can affect kids and give them a better life, they are going to have a better life as they grow up. Help them out when they are younger so they have a better life as they get older.”
