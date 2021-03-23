CLINTON — When Cheryl McCulloh saw a newspaper ad seeking an executive director for the Clinton County United Way, she decided to take a chance and apply.
She landed the position, and in February 1991 began her first day of work as the new executive director. On Friday, she spent her last day on the job, retiring after 30 years of focusing on the United Way's mission to improve the education, health and financial stability of Clinton County's residents.
"It's certainly amazing to me," McCulloh said during an interview with the Clinton Herald as she prepared for her last day. "I'm not sure anymore anybody expects to stay at any job 30 years. But United Way is so unique. Every year is different and you get into new things. So it's exciting, and you're learning and you're growing and doing a lot of good things for the community. So one thing led to another and so here I am, 30 years later and I'm retiring."
Up until her time at the local agency, which now is known as the United Way of Clinton County Iowa, McCulloh had been employed with various nonprofit organizations and had recruited, trained and supported volunteers. The experience she developed working at agencies that seek funding led to her desire to work on the other side of the non-profit structure as she sought to improve the lives of others.
"When I joined the United Way organization, it was a very loosely formed association. Every United Way is a local organization set up to do the best they can do for their needs in their own community. We talked back and forth and had some things that were coming down to us from the national organization," she said of those earlier days. "But we were still pretty much on our own to decide how and what to do."
"Years ago the focus was considered broad human services, what can we do and how can we do it," she said.
Today, that framework still includes local control, but the United Ways across the country are more united overall in working their mission.
"We are becoming much more of a cohesive union of United Ways, taking a look at what's common in our state, in our counties and across the nation that we can all work together on and bring that one voice to hear about things that are needing attention that people are struggling with," she said.
Those areas are education, health and wellness and financial stability. She describes the three as forming a three-legged stool: "If one of those legs isn't there, the stool will tip over. That's so true when you think about it."
Each organization that seeks funding from UWCCI has to provide one of those components in residents' lives.
"I don't know that they've changed that much over the years," she said of the importance of those three areas of concentration, "but we've at least been able to be more clear about what we're working on, and why we're working on it and how it's affecting our own community."
Locally, UWCCI funds 22 to 24 agencies each year, a number that has remained fairly consistent over the years.
"Most of them have been around probably as long as United Way has and the Clinton County United Way organized in 1938," she said. "There are a few that come in and out over time, there are a few that merge over time, there are a few that for whatever reason they don't need United Way funding anymore and can do just fine on their own."
This year the United Way of Clinton County, Iowa is working toward a $650,000 goal. The majority of contributions are raised through workplace giving campaigns, in which employees have their gifts deducted from their paychecks.
Collecting pledges is one of the most notable changes she has witnessed due to changes in technology. Paperwork that used to be done in the early years by hand is now completed electronically.
"One thing that sticks in my mind, our office at that time was in the Howes building, there were several other offices down the hallway and they would walk by," she said. "At that time we would order 20,000 pledge cards to get organized and out to the companies and we did all that in about week. I still remember one of the guys from one of the offices outside looking in and saying, 'You guys move an awful lot of stuff in a week's time.' And it is amazing how much we did."
Now the agency buys about 5,000 pledge cards.
"Most of it has gone electronic and most of it's internal," she said of collecting pledges. "The whole work environment has changed. So in terms of United Way, our whole approach to things has changed, too."
As for retirement, McCulloh and her husband are looking forward to spending time with their daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren in the Des Moines area. She also sees more time lunching with family and friends, going to the movies, completing long-awaited home projects and volunteering in the community.
