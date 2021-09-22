CLINTON — The United Way of Clinton County, Iowa kicked off this year’s campaign at the LumberKings game at the NelsonCorp field on Aug. 3, with a donation from the Insurance Group and West Bend Mutual Insurance Company for $1,000, through the LumberKings' Home Run Incentive.
This event marked the beginning of the United Way campaign in the Clinton County area.
The campaign goal for the 2021-2022 year helps to support 17 agencies that supply vital programs to children and adults in the Clinton county area. Each program supports at least one of the United Way’s three core focuses: Education, Health and Wellness and Financial Stability. Agencies funded by this year’s campaign donations include:
- Area Substance Abuse Council
- Clinton Community School District
- City of Clinton Parks and Recreation Department
- DeWitt Referral Center
- Family Resources
- Gateway Impact Coalition
- Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois
- Illowa Council Scouts
- Information Referral & Assistance Services/Benevolent Society
- Iowa Legal Aid
- Lincolnway Foundation
- Northeast Community School District
- Partners for Exceptional People
- Sawmill Museum
- Skyline Center
- Women’s Health Services
- YWCA
Agencies are asked to submit funding allocation requests to the United Way in July. United Way volunteers serving on the Citizen’s Review Committee read each application, meet with agency leaders and assist in making important decisions for the annual allocations. Agencies depend in part on funding from the United Way every year to meet the goals and objectives that are identified in the funding requests.
Leading the United Way campaign this year is Brent Albrechtsen with first assistant Bob DeBorde. According to Albrechtsen, donations to this year’s campaign are vitally important as the campaign fell short of the $650,000 goal last year due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When businesses and industries closed in response to the pandemic, it became difficult to reach our goal,” said Albrechtsen, adding “that has a tremendous effect on the programs that depend on funding every year. Despite the challenging times, we know that the Clinton community will come together to support the local agencies that provide so much help and assistance to those in need in the Clinton county area. There is a great need in the area and we also know there is tremendous generosity in this community and people who want to help and make a difference. Your donation can do that and help us reach this year’s goal.”
Assisting the United Way this year is Bryce Albrechtsen, interim director for the agency. A long-time volunteer for the United Way, Bryce stepped forward to lead the organization after the resignation of Greg Voss this summer. The father-son team is committed to the mission, vision and values of the United Way and its role in helping community programs.
“Fork Some Pork,” one of the major fundraisers for the United Way, was canceled this year and last year due to the uncertainty of the COVID pandemic.
Donations can be made through the United Way of Clinton County, Iowa website at www.clintonunitedway.org or through worksite campaigns. A team of volunteers will be delivering pledge cards and United Way information to companies for individual and corporate donations or payroll deduction.
The campaign volunteers are asked to attend an initial leadership training and material pickup on Oct. 7 from noon to 1 p.m. at the United Way office, 405 S. Third St., Suite 200, Clinton.
Report meetings will be held virtually on Oct. 28 and Nov. 18 with an in-person report meeting on Dec. 16. All report meetings will be held from noon to 1 p.m.
For more information, contact the Clinton United Way Office at 242-1209.
Individuals can also help to donate to the United Way of Clinton County, Iowa while shopping at Amazon at www.smile.amazon.com
Amazon customers can select “Sign-in.” If new to Amazon, select “Get Started.” Select “United Way of Clinton County, Iowa” to support with your purchase and Amazon will donate .5% of the price of your purchase to your charity.
For more information on United Way of Clinton County, Iowa, and the agencies supported by the United Way campaign, visit www.clintonunitedway.org
