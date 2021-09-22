United Way of Clinton County, Iowa representatives received a check for $1,000 from the Insurance Group and West Bend Mutual Insurance Company from the Lumberkings Home Run incentive. This donation, given Aug. 3, represented the launch of the 2021-2022 campaign. Pictured are Chol Chagai, Clinton Community Schools project director for Student Adventures/Afterschool Program; Kristin Huisenga, executive director, Clinton Substance Abuse Council; Diane Christensen, The Insurance Group; Julie Witt, director, United Way Board; and Jared Voss, president, United Way Board of Directors. Submitted photo