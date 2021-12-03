CLINTON – The United Way of Clinton County, Iowa recently conducted the second report meeting for this year’s campaign.
With support from many community organizations, progress was reported in moving toward this year’s $650,000 goal. According to Brent Albrechtsen, this year’s campaign chairman, some outstanding results were reported.
The City of Clinton has achieved 117% of its goal for this year, DeWitt Bank & Trust employees reached 164% of its goal and its corporate contribution reached 120% of goal. Nestle Purina employees reached 125% of its goal and River Cities Hearing raised twice their goal.
“I’m pleased that many of our local business and organizations are raising funds beyond their goals. That helps the United Way in so many ways to support the programs and agencies that depend on this funding. These results say a lot about the support these organizations show for our community,” said Albrechtsen.
Some noteworthy campaign results include the Camanche division, which is at 99% of its goal; the Professional division at 34%; the Pacesetter division at 32%; and the Retail Small Business division at 29% of goal. Overall, the campaign has now exceeded $200,000 and is at 31.6% of goal.
“All indications are that the campaign is going strong with contributions continuing to come in and momentum in the campaign,” said Albrechtsen, adding, “One challenging factor this year is that some of the campaigns are being conducted by corporate offices that are headquartered outside of the area. In these cases, the campaign results have not yet been finalized to enable reporting. We expect these results as well as the results from outside the county to begin to come in soon.”
Officials with the United Way of Clinton County, Iowa, encourage area organizations to conduct their campaigns and for all members of the community to consider giving generously to the United Way to support the many programs provided by area United Way agencies.
