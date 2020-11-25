CLINTON — The second campaign update for United Way of Clinton County Iowa showed gains toward its $650,000 goal, but falling behind last year’s fundraising numbers of around the same time.
Restrictions on in-person events and economic hardships impacting area residents and businesses who use Workplace Giving programs have taken a toll on fundraising. This year, community residents will need more help than before with food, rent, and other basic needs assistance.
A gift to United Way supports more than 30 local programs that fight for financial stability, health and wellness, and youth success. Gifts stay local to help local families by funding programs at a number of local partner agencies, such as The Associate Benevolent Society, Information Referral and Assistance Service, and Iowa Legal Aid.
To learn more about United Way or to donate to the campaign, visit http://www.clintonunitedway.org or contact the local office at 242-1209 or administrator@clintonunitedway.org.
