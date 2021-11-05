CLINTON — United Way of Clinton County, Iowa, held its first report meeting of the year Oct. 28.
The meeting, led by Campaign Chairman Brent Albrechtesen, received progress reports from two of the campaign division leaders, reaching nearly 5% of the overall campaign goal. In spite of a late start to the campaign, the Camanche Division reported it has reached 87% of its goal for the year and the Professional Division reported reaching 30%.
Among those reporting was Lisa Steines, leader for the Camanche Division, who reported raising 87% of the goal, which included 100% participation for employee contributions from 1st Gateway Credit Union.
With 45 employees of 1st Gateway Credit Union, Steines said that everyone saw the importance of the United Way campaign and together surpassed their goal of $8,800.
“It shows the character at 1st Gateway Credit Union,” said Steines, adding, “we care about the community that we work in.”
“We’re very excited about what the employees of 1st Gateway Credit Union have done,” said Albrechtsen.“As I visited different locations, every employee I have interacted with, from tellers to managers, have talked about their excitement in reaching their goal. For the first time ever, they have 100% participation among the employees of the credit union; they clearly have the spirit of the campaign and it’s exciting to consider the difference their contributions will make in the community.”
During the first report meeting, Campaign First Chairman Bob DeBorde recognized the campaign sponsors who have donated funds to help offset the costs of the campaign. Campaign sponsors, many of whom have given for several years, include Abstract & Title Guarantee Company, Citizens First Bank, Clausen Companies, Clinton National Bank, NelsonCorp, Sedona Staffing Services, Sethness Products Co. and Sterling Federal Bank. DeBorde and Albrechtsen expressed gratitude to these companies for their commitment and generous support to United Way.
The first report meeting also featured a presentation by Regan Michaelsen, executive director of the newly merged Information and Referral Services/Benevolent Society. Michaelsen presented an overview of the variety of services provided by the agency, local collaborations and the progress of their move to a new building.
The Information and Referral Services/Benevolent Society helps meet emergency needs for food, transportation, shelter, medications through support of the Med Tree campaign and needs that aren’t covered by other agencies. Michaelsen also shared success stories, including assisting a gentleman to regain his truck license and who went on to become successfully employed, and assisting a college student with food, gas and shelter when it was needed most.
“We do not take state and federal funding and depend on the United Way and private donations to support the work we do in the community,” said Michaelsen. “Because of that, we are also not limited to what we can do.”
Michaelsen hopes to hold an open house of their new facilities in the near future.
One in three Clinton County households struggles to pay its monthly bills. Many of those work but just cannot make it stretch every month. United Way is there to help, thanks to those who contribute to the annual campaign. Seventeen local agencies receive funds that provide for emergency needs and longer-term services to give a hand up, not a hand out, to Clinton County residents who are struggling.
Albrechtsen said last year’s campaign was challenging due to the pandemic, but the needs of the area have not subsided.
“We are encouraged to get this year’s campaign back on track and encourage everyone in the Clinton County area to look for ways to support and contribute to the United Way campaign to help those who depend on us,” he said.
Any contribution, no matter the amount, makes a difference in people’s lives. Gifts stay local to help local families. To learn more about United Way or to donate to the campaign, visit www.clintonunitedway.org, or contact the local office at 242-1209 or administrator@clintonunitedway.org.
The next report meeting is scheduled for noon Nov. 18. Contact the United Way of Clinton County, Iowa, at 242-1209 for more information.
