CLINTON — The United Way of Clinton County, Iowa has reached 42% of its annual campaign goal this year, according to local United Way officials.
Brent Albrechtsen, campaign chair, said that the progress is encouraging, with the Camanche division reaching 99.3% of the goal. Other divisions are reporting results in the mid-30% to 40% of the division goal, with pledges and gifts continuing to come in.
DeWitt is at 35.3%, Pacesetters at 46.1%, Professionals at 35.8% and Retail at 36.6%. Additionally, the division of Special Gifts, which includes individual donations, is reporting in at 28.5% of the $17,000 goal.
“I am grateful for the support we have received from individuals, industry and businesses across Clinton County,” said Albrechtsen, “The United Way of Clinton County, Iowa, and funded partners fight for the health, education and financial stability of every Clinton County resident. Campaign funds help the organizations find new solutions to old problems through collaboration and partnerships. Funds raised here stay here to give a hand up, not a hand out.”
More than 18 programs are helped this year through the United Way of Clinton County, Iowa.
“It’s been a challenging year, said Andrew Green, executive director for the United Way. “Many nonprofit organizations have faced increased needs through the pandemic and have done an amazing job with limited funding. We are grateful for all the support to the United Way campaign and encourage area organizations, businesses and individuals to support the campaign to help the programs who depend on the annual funding.”
During the report meeting, winners for the winter raffle were drawn. Winning first place was Jim Voss. Second-place winner was Gary DeLacy. The raffle featured a trip to Camelback Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona or $1,000 cash. Funds raised from the raffle will be used to support the campaign goal.
“Program funding from the United Way helps in countless ways to make a difference for many in our community,” said Albrechtsen. “Please consider giving a donation to the United Way this year that will stay in the Clinton County area and address critical needs for health, education and financial stability. Every gift and pledge will get us closer to our goal and makes a tremendous difference.”
Donations can be sent to the United Way of Clinton County, Iowa, at 405 S. Third St., Ste. 200, Clinton, IA 52732 or by logging on to make an online donation on the website at www.clintonunitedway.org.
