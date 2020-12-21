CLINTON — The third campaign update for United Way of Clinton County, Iowa showed gains toward its $650,000 goal, though falling behind last year’s fundraising numbers from around the same time last year.
The economic hardships from COVID-19 and the derecho are taking their toll on fundraising this year, United Way officials said.
Gifts stay local to help local families by funding programs at a number of local partner agencies such as Family Resources, Skyline Center, Inc., and The Sawmill Museum.
To donate to the campaign, or learn more about United Way and funded programs, visit www.clintonunitedway.org, contact the local office at 242-1209, or email administrator@clintonunitedway.
