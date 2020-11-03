CLINTON – With help from local businesses and residents, United Way of Clinton County, Iowa’s annual campaign has made a start toward the $650,000 goal by the end of October.
Among those pledging support through Workplace Giving payroll deductions are local school teachers and staff members, with over $14,000 in pledges made by employees of Clinton and Camanche school districts.
One in three Clinton County households struggle to pay their monthly bills. Many of those work but cannot make it stretch every month. United Way is there to help, thanks to those who contribute to the annual campaign.
Over 20 local agencies receive funds that provide emergency needs and longer-term services to give assistance to Clinton County residents who are struggling. Gifts stay local to help local families.
To learn more about United Way or to donate to the campaign, visit www.clintonunitedway.org or contact the local office at 242-1209 or administrator@clintonunitedway.org.
