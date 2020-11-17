CLINTON — United Way of Clinton County is selling popcorn to raise money.
Residents can place orders online at https://illowabsa.org/uw-of-clinton-county-popcorn-sale/ by Sunday, Nov. 29.
Popcorn tins of various sizes cost from $25 to $45. Residents can buy for themselves or purchase popcorn and have it sent to local first responders as a thank you for their service.
Orders can be picked up at the United Way office at 405 S. Third St., Suite 200, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 14-18, or, for an additional $5, an order will be shipped in mid-December to a residence in the lower 48 states.
The sale is supported by the Boy Scouts of America.
