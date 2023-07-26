CLINTON — The United Way of Clinton County, Iowa will host its “Stuff the Bus” event this weekend to ensure every elementary school student within the county has supplies needed to begin the upcoming school year.
A bus will be located at Walmart in Clinton on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Volunteers and United Way of Clinton County board members will be on site to collect new school supplies and donations.
This same event was held in early June as a kickoff of the collaboration within Connect Clinton County, an ad hoc committee of the United Way bringing all local school supply drive organizers together and developing a plan to get school supplies to the teachers of all four Clinton elementaries, two in DeWitt plus St. Joseph’s, Prince of Peace in Clinton, and the students of Northeast, Camanche, Delwood, and Calamus-Wheatland.
“United Way plans to provide school supplies to thousands of students throughout this coming school year,” a press release from United Way stated. “Each year, a need for a program like this has become greater. United Way needs your help to make sure each child walks into school this year feeling prepared and confident.”
Needed donations include 24-count Crayola crayons, dry-erase markers and erasers, number two pencils, wide-ruled spiral notebooks and loose-leaf paper, pocket folders, pink erasers, adult-sized scissors, and glue sticks.
Other drop-off locations throughout the county include The Discovery Center, YWCA, Rusty Barrel, 392 Caffe, The Sawmill Museum, Rivals Sports, The Observer, the DeWitt location of Brent’s FireHouse Coffee, and the libraries of Clinton, Camanche, DeWitt, and Wheatland. The United Way office is located above U.S. Bank at 405 S. Third St, Suite 200, in Clinton.
The United Way of Clinton County works to improve childhood and youth success, economic mobility and good health, while bringing together donors, volunteers, businesses, nonprofits, faith-based community leaders, government, and those in need to seek out Clinton County’s toughest challenges to tackle at their roots.
For more information, contact United Way of Clinton County Executive Director Andy Green at 242-1209.
