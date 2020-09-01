CLINTON — United Way of Clinton County, Iowa funding has helped support the Skyline Center’s Supportive Employment Program for more than 30 years.
The 2021 funding award of $29,665 will be used to serve individuals who are underfunded by Medicaid coverage for their needs to help them apply, train and retain jobs, give them a sense of pride, and help them to be a part of society that works to pay their bills.
Since 1970, Skyline has been an essential part of the community. The Skyline Center works to place intellectually disabled individuals in a variety of Clinton-area workplaces, performing packaging, labeling and assembly work. Skyline offers long-term job coaching and assistance with developing skills, work habits and interpersonal skills.
“When Medicaid benefits are reduced, United Way funding fills the gap, providing employment support and community living to intellectually disabled residents,” Theresa Dolph, Skyline Center Supervisor, said.
To learn more about the United Way of Clinton County, Iowa or about how to get involved, visit www.clintonunitedway.org, email administrator@clintonunitedway.org or call the local office at 242-1209.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.