FULTON, ILL. — Unity Christian School recently released its second semester honor roll.
Students achieving a 3.67 to 4.0 grand-point average include seniors Andrew Appel, Emma Gabbard, Garrett Hlubek and Sofia Scott; juniors Ty Bickelhaupt, Lauren Steinhauer and Maizie Wicklund; sophomores Andy Eslick, Marissa Gabbard, Gabe Marcum, Faith Pluister, Michelle Striley, Alli Tegeler, Katie Wilbur, Carrie Willoughby and Adam Woods; freshmen Luke Holesinger and Samm Wilbur; eighth-graders John Carter, Sophi Leathers and Isabella Middendorp; and seventh-graders Emily Merema, Abigail Middendorp and Willow Torres.
Students achieving a 3.34 to 3.66 grade-point average include junior Isaac Decker; sophomores Daniel Bork, Sarah Freeman and Molly Meurs; freshman Beth Freeman; eighth-graders Amber Eslick, Dylan Wilkinson and Nathan Woessner; and seventh-graders Chase Crocker, Graham Foust, Abigail Freeman, Levi Tegeler and Addie Vance.
Students earning a 3.30 to 3.33 grade-point average include senior Weston Hintz; sophomore Olivia Woessner and eighth-grader Lilleigh Pluister.
