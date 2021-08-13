CLINTON — Unity Christian School filed a petition in equity last month against the City of Clinton alleging that the city is not authorized to institute eminent domain or condemnation proceedings.
The City needs a piece of Unity’s property to expand LaMetta Wynn Drive to 19th Ave. NW.
Unity filed the claim one week before a decision of condemnation of certain rights in land was handed down by Clinton County Commissioners in the favor of the City of Clinton.
Unity Christian School of Fulton, Illinois, filed the petition in equity July 16 through Attorney David M. Pillers. Clinton County Commissioners filed their decision of condemnation of certain rights in land in the favor of the city July 23.
Even with the ruling by the Clinton County Commissioners, the case involving the petition filed by Unity Christian is still open.
The petition filed by Pillers says that Unity Christian is the record owner and title holder to 20 acres of real estate. Unity was served with a notice and application for appointment of a commission to assess damages in June, the petition says.
The petition references the city’s attempts to condemn the portion of Unity’s land that the city needs for the road.
The City of Clinton is not authorized to institute eminent domain or condemnation proceedings because taking the property is not reasonable or necessary for a public purpose, public use or public improvement, Unity’s petition claims.
The condemnation will interfere with buildings, schools and school buildings, student land use and future plans of Unity Christian, the use of eminent domain or condemnation by the City of Clinton is an abuse of power or discretion and the use of eminent domain or condemnation is for the sole purpose of facilitating private use rather than public use of the property, the petition contends.
Unity Christian requests the Court issue an order declaring that the City of Clinton is not authorized to exercise eminent domain or condemnation proceedings, the petition says.
The City, by its proposed eminent domain or condemnation proceeding, would cause Unity Christian to suffer irreparable injury without an adequate remedy, the petition contends.
The City of Clinton followed the public project procedure available under eminent domain, The City said in a press release Friday. The city council proceeded with a petition for condemnation after holding public hearings on eminent domain and after reasonable efforts to purchase the property for Unity Christian failed, the City said.
Condemnation hearings are held before a judicially appointed commission of Clinton County community members to award a fair value for the property, the press release says. The Clinton County Commissioners approved the matter of condemnation of certain rights in land in favor of the City of Clinton for $30,000 for 0.66 acres of land, which the city has paid.
The extension of LaMetta Wynn Drive will serve the residential and commercial development in the area and will save Unity Christian significant development costs for roadway access, the City said.
Having only been advised recently of legal action by Unity Christian, the City declined to comment Friday on the validity or merit of the claims asserted by Unity in its July 16 petition. The matter is being reviewed and discussed with legal counsel, the City said.
City Administrator Matt Brooke was served with the petition in equity Aug. 6, according to court documents.
In April, the City of Clinton submitted an application through attorney Kyle A. Sounhein to the chief judge of the Seventh Judicial District for appointment of a commission of six qualified individuals to view the premises and appraise damages that would be sustained by the owners, lien holders, individuals holding an encumbrance and other individuals affected due to a condemnation.
In its application, the City says it made an effort to negotiate in good faith with the owners to acquire the property, but the parties were unable to reach an agreement.
The City of Clinton’s efforts included providing the owner with written notification at least 30 days prior to the intent to proceed with the public improvement; providing the owner with a copy of the appraisal of the property sought; discussion of the basis of determining value; reviewing the project design plans; addressing the owner’s questions and concerns and providing the owner with a written offer of the fair market value, the application says.
The City says it provided the owners with a statement of individual rights and written notification as required by Iowa Code.
The City of Clinton has planned for several year to develop and extend LaMetta Wynn Drive from Mill Creek Expressway to 19th Avenue NW, the city said. The extension involved the acquisition of property by both private sale and eminent domain procedures.
The City has been in discussion with the landowners directly impacted by the project, it said. The extension has been in the city’s five year plan and aims to ensure additional economic growth for housing development, future apartments, Lyons Tech Park expansion and provide a roadway entrance for Unity Christian’s property, the City said.
Unity Christian purchased land at 1000 19th Avenue NW near Mill Creek Parkway in 2017 from the Gailbraith Estate to build a 45,000 square foot school for kindergarten through 12th grades on the Iowa side of the river.
Unity Christian Parent Dee Willoughby suggested in April that the city construct its new road farther west rather than across Unity Christian School’s property. Owners to the north and west of Unity’s property agreed to let the city build a road across their land, Willoughby said.
The school initially planned to have a parking lot on the north side of the school where the city is proposing the road but moved to the south side of the building temporarily because land on the north side is too wet, Willoughby said in April.
