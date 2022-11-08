Print

FULTON, Ill. — Unity Christian School in Fulton has released its first-quarter honor roll. Students named to the honor roll include:

Seventh Grade  

4.00-3.67: Luke Ellis, Jake Bailey, Ella Behr, Alexis Temple, Nate Leathers, Creighton Kuebel

3.66-3.33: Casey Fuller, Chloe Marten, Grant Heun

Eighth Grade

4.00-3.67: Amariah Catlin, Maddy Wilbur, Sidney Fuller, Eli Eslick, Joseph Striley, Kaylee Davis, Kaylie Hays

3.66-3.33: Noah Von Holten, Maya Jones, Korbyn Eversole, Elijah Johnson, Holden Paisley

3.32-3.00: Cooper Boonstra

Freshmen    

4.00-3.67: Emily Merema, Zoe Martinez

3.66-3.33: Levi Tegeler, Abigail Middendorp

3.32-3.00: Addie Vance, Maggie Wiik

Sophomores    

4.00-3.67: Sophi Leathers, Isabella Middendorp, Ivan Paredero

3.66-3.33: Nathan Woessner, Amber Eslick

3.32-3.00: Emily Striley, Dylan Wilkinson, Jackson Paisley, Bryce Ragus, Sara Hays

Juniors

4.00-3.67: Luke Holesinger

3.66-3.33: Samm Wilbur

3.32-3.00: Carsen Bennett

Seniors    

4.00-3.67: Marissa Gabbard, Gabe Marcum, Carrie Willoughby, Adam Woods, Katie Wilbur, Allison Tegeler, Michelle Striley

3.66-3.33: Daniel Bork, Andy Eslick, Olivia VanKampen, Molly Meurs, Olivia Woessner

