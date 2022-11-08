FULTON, Ill. — Unity Christian School in Fulton has released its first-quarter honor roll. Students named to the honor roll include:
Seventh Grade
4.00-3.67: Luke Ellis, Jake Bailey, Ella Behr, Alexis Temple, Nate Leathers, Creighton Kuebel
3.66-3.33: Casey Fuller, Chloe Marten, Grant Heun
Eighth Grade
4.00-3.67: Amariah Catlin, Maddy Wilbur, Sidney Fuller, Eli Eslick, Joseph Striley, Kaylee Davis, Kaylie Hays
3.66-3.33: Noah Von Holten, Maya Jones, Korbyn Eversole, Elijah Johnson, Holden Paisley
3.32-3.00: Cooper Boonstra
Freshmen
4.00-3.67: Emily Merema, Zoe Martinez
3.66-3.33: Levi Tegeler, Abigail Middendorp
3.32-3.00: Addie Vance, Maggie Wiik
Sophomores
4.00-3.67: Sophi Leathers, Isabella Middendorp, Ivan Paredero
3.66-3.33: Nathan Woessner, Amber Eslick
3.32-3.00: Emily Striley, Dylan Wilkinson, Jackson Paisley, Bryce Ragus, Sara Hays
Juniors
4.00-3.67: Luke Holesinger
3.66-3.33: Samm Wilbur
3.32-3.00: Carsen Bennett
Seniors
4.00-3.67: Marissa Gabbard, Gabe Marcum, Carrie Willoughby, Adam Woods, Katie Wilbur, Allison Tegeler, Michelle Striley
3.66-3.33: Daniel Bork, Andy Eslick, Olivia VanKampen, Molly Meurs, Olivia Woessner
