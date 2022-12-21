CLINTON — Unity Christian High School won top honors in its debut performance of the annual Academic Quiz Bowl hosted by Clinton Community College, one of the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.
The Bellevue High School team earned second place. West Carroll High School took third place, with Clinton High School rounding out the top four.
Teams from area high schools competed for the top award, answering questions in topics including math, history, science, language, literature, government, music, art, sports and current events. Begun in 1985 as a question and answer/fact and trivia competition, it was established with two goals in mind: to provide a fun, informative and entertaining learning experience for area students, and to provide exposure for the superior scholastic abilities of area high school students.
The Unity Christian Quiz Bowl team is led by Coach Monica Clarke and includes Captain Andy Eslick, John Carter, Allison Tegeler, Gabe Marcum, Samm Wilbur, and Carrie Willoughby.
Teams participating in the 2022 Academic Quiz Bowl included Bellevue High School, Calamus-Wheatland High School, Clinton High School, Fulton High School, Northeast High School, Prince of Peace Catholic School, Unity Christian High School, and West Carroll High School.
Each year, Clinton Community College awards trophies to the school teams placing first through fourth in the championship bracket and to the top two teams in the consolation bracket. In addition, the Paul B. Sharar Foundation awards a $1,200 scholarship to the winning high school, and a $600 scholarship to the runner-up, to be used by graduates of those schools attending Clinton Community College.
“It was amazing to see these well-prepared students back at Quiz Bowl," Clinton Community College President Brian Kelly said. "Thanks to the students, staff, and high school partners for making this a great event."
The Paul B. Sharar Foundation awards $250,000 of scholarship funding annually to deserving Clinton Community College students. The most prestigious of these scholarships are the Foundation’s Honor Scholarships. The Honor Scholarships are designated exclusively for the very best high school students. Students receiving these scholarships must have ranked in the top 10% of their high school graduating class and maintained a minimum of a 3.5 grade-point average.
The Paul B. Sharar Foundation also offers program-specific scholarships for students enrolled in areas such as accounting, art, education, humanities, law enforcement and science. Other scholarships are designed specifically for students living in or near one of the Clinton County-area communities. For more information about these scholarships, contact the Sharar Foundation Office at the college or the college’s Financial Aid Department.
For more information, contact Heather Evans at 244-7007.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.