FULTON, Ill. — Unity Christian School will host kindergarten roundup from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22.
The event will be held at Unity Christian School, 711 10th St., Fulton. Child care will be provided.
In spring 2016, Unity announced plans to build a new campus. With this announcement came a decision to temporarily consolidate two of their buildings. The school has increased its enrollment since making that consolidation. Construction on the new property has already begun.
Those attending the roundup will receive a tour and explanation of what Unity has to offer. There is no obligation for attending this informative meeting,
In addition to kindergarten roundup, Unity Christian Preschool & Child Care will have its annual preschool roundup March 3 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at 502 12th St., Fulton.
Those attending will have tours of the facility, meet the preschool teachers, learn about curriculum, and can ask questions.
Parents also will have the opportunity to sign up their child for the 2022-2023 school year. They also will do private tours for families that cannot make it to roundup; call the center to schedule an appointment at (815) 589-4940.
The center provides many different options for working parents, including child care available before and after preschool, full-time child care that includes preschool, and drop-in care. If you have a child between the ages of 3 and 5, you can reserve a space in one of the preschool's classes.
