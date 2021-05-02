CLINTON — Unity Christian School took the cast of its spring play, "Little Women," to Clinton's George M. Curtis Mansion for publicity photos last week.
Following a tour of the historic Clinton home with Jeanette Petersen of the Clinton Women's Club, Unity's cast set up scenes from the play which it will present May 14 and 15 at Unity in Fulton, Illinois.
The play "Little Women," based on Louisa May Alcott's 1868 novel, is the story of the March family as told from the perspective of daughter Jo, portrayed by Sofia Scott in Unity's production.
The play follows the March girls, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy, as they grow up during the time of the Civil War. Unity students Lauren Steinhauer, Carrie Willoughby and Maizie Wicklund portray Meg, Beth and Amy.
The March girls find an unexpected friend in their neighbor, Theodore "Laurie" Lawrence, played by Andrew Eslick, and a prospective suitor in John Brooke, portrayed by Noah Ford.
Aunt March, the self-absorbed matriarch of the family, is played by Molly Meurs. Father March, played by Maxx Boonstra, returns home following the war to reunite the whole family.
Katie Wilbur, as Mrs. Gardener, rounds out the cast. Olivia Woessner and Lilleigh Pluister make social commentary on the doings of the March family throughout the play.
"Little Women" is the first in-person production at Unity School in over a year, according to Director Paul Hopkins. Tickets have been reserved by families and close friends of the cast. The sold-out show will be available on DVD for anyone who wishes to buy a copy.
