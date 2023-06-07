DUBUQUE — The University of Dubuque congratulates the following students on being appointed to the Spring Semester 2023 Academic Dean's List:
Bellevue
Trey Daugherty
Kailey Miller
Maxwell Moldt
Alexis Ploessl
Makinlee Roeder
Bryant
Camryn Kelter
Hailey Smith
Clinton
Lyssa Lehmkuhl
Trey McAleer
Heather McClimon
Valerie Spooner
Abigail Temple
Cody Teshak
DeWitt
Kaitlyn Frick
Lex Hinke
Emily Swanson
Lost Nation
Autumn Sedgwick
Maquoketa
Kyler Beidler
Megan Mead
Nathan Specht
Mount Carroll, Illinois
Hannah Bauch
Preston
Dana Carlson
RaeAnn Carlson
Lexee Stoll
Kelsey Yaddof
Savanna, Illinois
McKenna Sullivan
Riley Sullivan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.