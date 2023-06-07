Print

DUBUQUE — The University of Dubuque congratulates the following students on being appointed to the Spring Semester 2023 Academic Dean's List:

Bellevue

Trey Daugherty

Kailey Miller

Maxwell Moldt

Alexis Ploessl

Makinlee Roeder

Bryant

Camryn Kelter

Hailey Smith

Clinton

Lyssa Lehmkuhl

Trey McAleer

Heather McClimon

Valerie Spooner

Abigail Temple

Cody Teshak

DeWitt

Kaitlyn Frick

Lex Hinke

Emily Swanson

Lost Nation

Autumn Sedgwick

Maquoketa

Kyler Beidler

Megan Mead

Nathan Specht

Mount Carroll, Illinois

Hannah Bauch

Preston

Dana Carlson

RaeAnn Carlson

Lexee Stoll

Kelsey Yaddof

Savanna, Illinois

McKenna Sullivan

Riley Sullivan

